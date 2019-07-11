Ikigai Film Series: Kendo's Gruelling Challenge
Japan Foundation 2 Bloor E, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1R1
Director Hiroshi Tanami (1997) 48 minutes. Japanese fencing, kendo (the way of the sword), combines sport with art, and entrance into the highest ranks is dependent upon passing a gruelling examination. Two professional kendo practitioners, Kenichi Ishida and Kai Miyamoto, walk us through the finer points of this martial art as several candidates compete during the one-day hachidan qualifying exam. 6:30 pm. Free.
[Ikigai Film Series]What keeps you going? How do you stay happy, and live a long life? These are some universal questions that will be explored in this film series that looks into the concept of IKIGAI.