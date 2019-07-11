Ikigai Film Series: Kendo's Gruelling Challenge

Director Hiroshi Tanami (1997) 48 minutes. Japanese fencing, kendo (the way of the sword), combines sport with art, and entrance into the highest ranks is dependent upon passing a gruelling examination. Two professional kendo practitioners, Kenichi Ishida and Kai Miyamoto, walk us through the finer points of this martial art as several candidates compete during the one-day hachidan qualifying exam. 6:30 pm. Free.

[Ikigai Film Series]What keeps you going? How do you stay happy, and live a long life? These are some universal questions that will be explored in this film series that looks into the concept of IKIGAI.