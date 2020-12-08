NOW MagazineAll EventsIl Seicento

Il Seicento

Il Seicento

by
113 113 people viewed this event.

Tafelmusik Reimagined Winter Season online concert. Feb 18 at pm. Single tickets on sale Jan 28.

https://www.tafelmusik.org/concert-calendar/concert/il-seicento

An exploration of the ambitious, experimental energy of the music scene in 17th-century Italy (Il Seicento), where the new baroque style was just starting to emerge. Curated entirely by Elisa Citterio, this program includes music by early innovators like Marini, Castello, Kapsperger, and Falconieri, who were at the vanguard of European musical trends. The music they composed was fresh, exhilarating, and daring in its use of free form and improvisation.

Pieces composed for one to seven musicians and scored for various combinations of strings, lute, harpsichord, and organare woven together by improvisatory threads. Discover these intimate dialogues by 17th-century composers whose musical language leaves plenty of room for experimentation and dazzling ornamentation.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-18 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-02-18 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.