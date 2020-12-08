Tafelmusik Reimagined Winter Season online concert. Feb 18 at pm. Single tickets on sale Jan 28.

An exploration of the ambitious, experimental energy of the music scene in 17th-century Italy (Il Seicento), where the new baroque style was just starting to emerge. Curated entirely by Elisa Citterio, this program includes music by early innovators like Marini, Castello, Kapsperger, and Falconieri, who were at the vanguard of European musical trends. The music they composed was fresh, exhilarating, and daring in its use of free form and improvisation.

Pieces composed for one to seven musicians and scored for various combinations of strings, lute, harpsichord, and organare woven together by improvisatory threads. Discover these intimate dialogues by 17th-century composers whose musical language leaves plenty of room for experimentation and dazzling ornamentation.