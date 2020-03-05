In tandem with International Woman’s Day/Month, Illuminated Muse features three female artists who demonstrate a diverse range in medium from painting, photography and multimedia art. Their work sheds light on the muted voices of women and female artists throughout history while questioning the portrayal of the female muse, a recurring theme throughout European and American art. Illuminated Muse begs viewers to be critical of the depiction and objectification of women. Mar 5-Apr 4. Free.