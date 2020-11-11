Lighthouse Immersive and renowned illusionist Jamie Allan present a world of intrigue, mystery, and wonder, with the world premiere of Allan’s Illusionarium. A labyrinth of magical rooms transporting audiences to different eras in time, Illusionarium is an immersive journey through the evolution of magic as the world’s most famous illusionists share their deepest secrets. Using 3D projections, life-like holograms and live magicians to experience some of the greatest, grand-scale illusions in the world within a physically distanced setting. Conceived by British high-tech magician Jamie Allen (iMagician), this experiential exhibit blends Jamie’s encyclopedic knowledge of the history of magic with state-of-the-art technology, bringing the illusions of the past into the 21st century. Comprised of a series of a series of four magical rooms, each representing a different era in starting with the 17th century, visitors are guided through ever-evolving styles of magic spanning hundreds of years.

Dec 14-Feb 15, 2021. Tickets on sale Nov 14. Tickets for Illusionarium will begin at $99 per couple, VIP options and add-ons are also available.

http://illusionarium.com

To maintain visitor safety, guests will be in physically distanced groupings, with a limit of four per Magic Circle, and a maximum of twelve Magic Circles in a room. Masks will be required at all times. Illusionarium will occupy the third gallery space in the historic Toronto Star printing presses and run alongside Immersive Van Gogh and Gogh By Car.