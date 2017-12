Imagine: Christmas

An annual Riverdale tradition. Music director Raffi Altounian presents his own arrangements of Duke Ellington's bold adaptation of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, and Vince Guaraldi's timeless music from "A Charlie Brown Christmas".

Rebekah Wolkstein (violin), Tom Skublics (clarinet), Burke Carroll (pedal steel), Raffi Altounian (guitar), Ben Heard (double bass), and Andrew Rasmus, (percussion). 7 pm. $30, kids $20.