Jul 6, 2021

Imagine Dragons features lighting and immersive theatrical Medieval displays throughout the gardens, tunnels and stables of the historic castle. Multiple exciting and interactive performances along the route of the self-guided 2 K trail. Not included with Casa Loma general admission. In-Person Experience Opens in Stage 3 – July 21. Wed-Sun 5-10 pm. $35. 1 Austin Terrace. https://casaloma.ca/project/imagine-dragons-light-forest

All current safety protocols in place:  Guest screening, contact tracing, physical distancing, masks/face coverings required.

Casa Loma

2021-07-21 to
2021-08-31

Attraction

Art

Casa Loma

