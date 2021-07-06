- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Imagine Dragons features lighting and immersive theatrical Medieval displays throughout the gardens, tunnels and stables of the historic castle. Multiple.
Imagine Dragons features lighting and immersive theatrical Medieval displays throughout the gardens, tunnels and stables of the historic castle. Multiple exciting and interactive performances along the route of the self-guided 2 K trail. Not included with Casa Loma general admission. In-Person Experience Opens in Stage 3 – July 21. Wed-Sun 5-10 pm. $35. 1 Austin Terrace. https://casaloma.ca/project/imagine-dragons-light-forest
All current safety protocols in place: Guest screening, contact tracing, physical distancing, masks/face coverings required.
Location - Casa Loma