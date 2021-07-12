COVID-19

imagineNATIVE at the DriveInTO

Outdoor film screening of Darlene Naponse's Falls Around Her, starring Tantoo Cardinal. Jul 27 at 9:30 pm (gates 8 pm). First-come,.

Jul 12, 2021

Outdoor film screening of Darlene Naponse’s Falls Around Her, starring Tantoo Cardinal. Jul 27 at 9:30 pm (gates 8 pm). First-come, first-served. Free. Ontario Place, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://ontarioplace.com/en/special_programs/drive-in-to

Falls Around Her is a dramatic feature that follows a world-famous Anishinaabe musician (Tantoo Cardinal) when she returns home. In search of peace and quiet, she finds that her international fame allows her no time to relax. As she tries to combat a constant series of requests for her time, she also begins to fear that she is being trailed by an unwanted pursuer. With her sister’s guidance, she manages to find happiness through her family, old friends and some unexpected new romance.

Additional Details

Location - Ontario Place

Date And Time
2021-07-27 @ 09:30 PM to
2021-07-27

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

Ontario Place

Event Tags

