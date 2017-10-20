imagineNATIVE Festival Art Crawl

401 Richmond 401 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8

The Arts Crawl is a free event where attendees visit a number of exhibitions in a short period of time to experience various visual art disciplines by Indigenous artists such as interactive video screens, film props, audio waves and a live recording of a video project. Each visit also includes a brief talk by the artists and curators. Oct 20 from 5 pm. Free.

401 Richmond 401 Richmond W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 3A8 View Map
