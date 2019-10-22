imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival
TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario
The 20th annual festival features a selection of film, video, audio, digital media and exhibitions created by Indigenous artists from Canada and around the world. Oct 22-27. $6-$15, some free events. Screenings at TIFF Bell Lightbox & other venues; exhibitions at 401 Richmond West and other venues. See website for more details.
