imagineNATIVE x LIFT Originals

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT), imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival and the Harbour Collective present a retrospective of 10 original films produced as part of the LIFT/imagineNATIVE Mentorship program. April 22 from 2 to 5 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.goelevent.com/imagineNative/e/imagineNATIVELIFTOriginalsRetrospective
The programme will include:
Ahoy Métis (2005) by Marnie Parrell
Eu·tha·na·sia (2008) by Jani Lauzon
Honey for Sale (2009) by Amanda Strong
Into Water (2019) by Cole Forrest
Estuary (2012) by Tyler Hagan
Menaptwi (2018) by Natasha Naveau
Soli (2013) by Adrienne Marcus Raja
A Celebration of Darkness (2015) by Jaene F. Castrillon
Raspberry Moon* (2019) by Jamie Whitecrow
In Moment (2017) by Samay Arcentales Cajas
Following the screening Liz Barron of the Harbour Collective will moderate a conversation featuring Jaene F. Castrillon, Jani Lauzon, Tim Myles and Jamie Whitecrow.
The films and panel will be available for all registrants for 24 hours following the live presentation.
Comments are Closed.