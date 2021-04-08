imagineNATIVE x LIFT Originals

The Liaison of Independent Filmmakers of Toronto (LIFT), imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival and the Harbour Collective present a retrospective of 10 original films produced as part of the LIFT/imagineNATIVE Mentorship program. April 22 from 2 to 5 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.goelevent.com/imagineNative/e/imagineNATIVELIFTOriginalsRetrospective

The programme will include:

Ahoy Métis (2005) by Marnie Parrell

Eu·tha·na·sia (2008) by Jani Lauzon

Honey for Sale (2009) by Amanda Strong

Into Water (2019) by Cole Forrest

Estuary (2012) by Tyler Hagan

Menaptwi (2018) by Natasha Naveau

Soli (2013) by Adrienne Marcus Raja

A Celebration of Darkness (2015) by Jaene F. Castrillon

Raspberry Moon* (2019) by Jamie Whitecrow

In Moment (2017) by Samay Arcentales Cajas

Following the screening Liz Barron of the Harbour Collective will moderate a conversation featuring Jaene F. Castrillon, Jani Lauzon, Tim Myles and Jamie Whitecrow.

The films and panel will be available for all registrants for 24 hours following the live presentation.