Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
In this storytelling event, which is part of the Quarantine Edition of our Myseum Intersections festival, attendees will learn about speculative fiction (cousin of science fiction) listen to stories, and reimagine how COVID-19 might radically reshape our world and communities.
April 25 from 3:15 to 4:30 pm ET. Free.
Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/102989987826
Info
Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Partner
Community Events