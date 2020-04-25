Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling

In this storytelling event, which is part of the Quarantine Edition of our Myseum Intersections festival, attendees will learn about speculative fiction (cousin of science fiction) listen to stories, and reimagine how COVID-19 might radically reshape our world and communities.

April 25 from 3:15 to 4:30 pm ET. Free.

Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/102989987826