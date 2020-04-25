Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling

Google Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 iCalendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

In this storytelling event, which is part of the Quarantine Edition of our Myseum Intersections festival, attendees will learn about speculative fiction (cousin of science fiction) listen to stories, and reimagine how COVID-19 might radically reshape our world and communities.

April 25 from 3:15 to 4:30 pm ET. Free.

Pre-register on eventbrite.ca/e/102989987826

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free, Partner
Community Events
Google Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00 iCalendar - Imagining ChinaTOwn in 2050: Speculative Futures Storytelling - 2020-04-25 15:15:00