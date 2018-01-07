Imagining Toronto: A Visual Storytelling Workshop
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
Join photographer David Coulson for an immersive 3-hour photography workshop on the art of visual storytelling and sustainable cities. Open to anyone with a camera (or camera-phone), this workshop will introduce participants to the components used in creating compelling images for telling a story with a purpose. No experience necessary. Space is limited. 1-4 pm. $5.
Centre for Social Innovation Regent Park 585 Dundas E, Toronto, Ontario M5A 2B7
