Imbalance Student Group Show

Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4

Imbalance features bodies of work by select youth who took part in Summit: In Focus, an after-school intensive course designed to introduce participants to photography as a tool for social change. Contemplating themes of solitude, duality and gender, the exhibition explores identity within oppressive power structures through an advocacy lens. Jul 2-27. Reception 5-7 pm, Jul 3. 

Art
