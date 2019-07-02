Imbalance Student Group Show
Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4
Imbalance features bodies of work by select youth who took part in Summit: In Focus, an after-school intensive course designed to introduce participants to photography as a tool for social change. Contemplating themes of solitude, duality and gender, the exhibition explores identity within oppressive power structures through an advocacy lens. Jul 2-27. Reception 5-7 pm, Jul 3.
Lakeshore Arts 2422 Lake Shore W, Toronto, Ontario M8V 1C4
Art