Art Museum at U of T Series of newly commissioned projects specially conceived for the screen-space. New works by Oliver Husain, Maïder Fortuné and Annie MacDonell, Jon Sasaki, and Skawennati reflect on this exceptional moment, guiding and luring us into the medium that, for the time being, shapes almost all of our relations.

The projects will launch on Art Museum’s website as four episodes and hosted for various durations starting Thursday, October 29 to Nov 19.

https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/immaterial-architecture-online/