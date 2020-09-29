NOW MagazineAll EventsImmaterial Architecture (online)

Immaterial Architecture (online)

Immaterial Architecture (online)

by
185 185 people viewed this event.

Art Museum at U of T Series of newly commissioned projects specially conceived for the screen-space. New works by Oliver Husain, Maïder Fortuné and Annie MacDonell, Jon Sasaki, and Skawennati reflect on this exceptional moment, guiding and luring us into the medium that, for the time being, shapes almost all of our relations.

The projects will launch on Art Museum’s website as four episodes and hosted for various durations starting Thursday, October 29 to Nov 19.

https://artmuseum.utoronto.ca/exhibition/immaterial-architecture-online/

 

Date And Time

2020-10-29 to
2020-11-19
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Art Exhibition
 

Event Category

Art

Location Page

Virtual Event

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.