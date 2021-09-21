Immersive Klimt: Revolution

Lighthouse Immersive presents the digital art show based on the work of Austrian symbolist master Gustav Klimt. A mix of Klimt’s classical, graphic and sensual modern imagery, as well as art by his contemporaries Egon Schiele and Koloman Moser. Oct 21-Nov 28. $35-$50. 1 Yonge. immersiveklimt.com

Patrons will be asked to present proof of vaccination along with a piece of photo identification, to gain entrance into all exhibits.