Election

Best Movies on Netflix

Immersive Klimt: Revolution

Lighthouse Immersive presents the digital art show based on the work of Austrian symbolist master Gustav Klimt. A mix of.

Sep 21, 2021

Immersive Klimt: Revolution

24 24 people viewed this event.

Lighthouse Immersive presents the digital art show based on the work of Austrian symbolist master Gustav Klimt. A mix of Klimt’s classical, graphic and sensual modern imagery, as well as art by his contemporaries Egon Schiele and Koloman Moser. Oct 21-Nov 28. $35-$50. 1 Yonge.  immersiveklimt.com

Patrons will be asked to present proof of vaccination along with a piece of photo identification, to gain entrance into all exhibits.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1 Yonge

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 21st, 2021
Sun, Nov 28th, 2021 to

Location
1 Yonge

Event Types
Art Exhibition

Event Category
Art

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine