Lighthouse Immersive, the producer of Immersive Van Gogh, is currently arranging to have an existing immersive exhibit celebrating the work of Ukrainian artist, poet, philosopher and public figure, Taras Shevchenko, brought to North America. IMMERSIVE SHEVCHENKO: SOUL OF UKRAINE will be available for viewing beginning March 15 in Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Boston, with all proceeds from ticket sales going directly to Canadian Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine that ticket buyers may select when they purchase their ticket.

In 2021, Ukrainian-born Lighthouse Immersive Associate Producer Valeriy Kostyuk, working with a Ukraine-based team including Producer Natalia Delieva, Creative Director Tais Poda, Composer Timur Polyansky, and Curator-Consultant Dmytro Stus, developed and launched an immersive exhibit of Shvenchenko’s work in Odesa as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of Ukrainian independence. Kostyuk sought to apply the artistry and innovation that Lighthouse Immersive practiced with Vincent Van Gogh to one of Ukraine’s most beloved cultural figures.

Also available virtually. More info at lighthouseimmersive.com/immersive-shevchenko