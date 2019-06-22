Impact Skateboard Club Summer Kickoff

Community event featuring beginner skateboard lessons for kids, BBQ, music, games, face painting, henna, raffles and more. 11 am-3 pm. Free.

We are Impact Skateboard Club, a non-profit organization focused on empowerment and youth development. We create a safe and inclusive community by promoting confidence, leadership, and social equality through the art of skateboarding.

impactskateclub.com/kickoff // 416-617-7454