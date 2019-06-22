Impact Skateboard Club Summer Kickoff

East York Skate Park 888 Cosburn, Toronto, Ontario M4C 4K7

Community event featuring beginner skateboard lessons for kids, BBQ, music, games, face painting, henna, raffles and more. 11 am-3 pm. Free.

We are Impact Skateboard Club, a non-profit organization focused on empowerment and youth development. We create a safe and inclusive community by promoting confidence, leadership, and social equality through the art of skateboarding.

impactskateclub.com/kickoff  //  416-617-7454

All Ages, Free, Kid-Friendly, Outdoor
Community Events
