Improv House Party

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Chicago's comedy talents joins forces with Second City alumni from across the country to bring you a night of fun-filled distraction. You get to join the Second City in creating a singular online experience as your suggestions influence every aspect of this interactive, playful, hilarious performance. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 pm ET, via Zoom. Free.

secondcity.com/new-online-improv-offerings

