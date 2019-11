The School of Toronto Dance Theatre presents IMPULSE 2019, an ambitious main-stage performance of ensemble works, showcasing dancers from all three years of the Professional Training Program. Choreography by Kate Alton, Marc Boivin, Pulga Muchochoma, Darryl Tracy, and Apolonia Velasquez. Nov 28-Dec 7, Thu-Sat 8 pm. $17-$22.

schooloftdt.org/performances-outreach/shows