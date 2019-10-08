In Colour: An Exhibition of Canadian Contemporary Jewellery
18Karat Studio + Gallery 1156 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2L9
Group exhibition of Canadian contemporary jewellery artists: Korinna Azreiq, Amy Bond, Mary Lynn Podiluk & Magali Thibault Gobeil. This group show will celebrate the power of colour with bold collections combining precious metal with alternative materials including fibre, nylon, glass & acrylic.
Oct 8-Dec 22, opening reception 5-7:30 pm Nov 16. Free.
Gallery hours: Tue-Sat 10 am-6 pm.
Art