In Colour: An Exhibition of Canadian Contemporary Jewellery

Group exhibition of Canadian contemporary jewellery artists: Korinna Azreiq, Amy Bond, Mary Lynn Podiluk & Magali Thibault Gobeil. This group show will celebrate the power of colour with bold collections combining precious metal with alternative materials including fibre, nylon, glass & acrylic.

Oct 8-Dec 22, opening reception 5-7:30 pm Nov 16. Free.

Gallery hours: Tue-Sat 10 am-6 pm.

facebook.com/events/492453374872038