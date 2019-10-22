In Conversation: Antanas Sileika & Drew Hayden Taylor

Harbourfront Centre 235 Queens Quay W, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2G8

Toronto International Festival of Authors presents Antanas Sileika, author of The Barefoot Bingo Caller, and Drew Hayden Taylor, author of Take Us To Your Chief, discussing the role of cynicism, sarcasm and humour in literature with Lewis DeSoto. 2 pm. $18, stu/youth free. In the Brigantine Room.

