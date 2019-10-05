In Conversation at Buddies

Responding to the continued need to create spaces for queer intergenerational dialogue, In Conversation is a space for formal and informal discussions about topics of interest and salient issues within our communities. You are invited to participate and talk, or just listen. Some weeks will feature invited guests to speak intimately on the themes and topics. 11:30 am-1:30 pm, Oct 5, Nov 9 and Dec 7. Free.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/community/youth-elders-projects