In Conversation at Buddies

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario

Responding to the continued need to create spaces for queer intergenerational dialogue, In Conversation is a space for formal and informal discussions about topics of interest and salient issues within our communities. You are invited to participate and talk, or just listen. Some weeks will feature invited guests to speak intimately on the themes and topics. 11:30 am-1:30 pm, Oct 5, Nov 9 and Dec 7. Free.

buddiesinbadtimes.com/community/youth-elders-projects

Info

Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Queer
Community Events
416-975-8555
