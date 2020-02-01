In Conversation At Buddies
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario
Responding to the continued need to create spaces for queer intergenerational dialogue, In Conversation is a space for formal and informal discussions about topics of interest and salient issues within our communities. You are invited to participate and talk, or just listen. Monthly, 11:30 am-1:30 pm. Free.
Info
Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 12 Alexander, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Queer
Community Events