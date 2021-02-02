In Conversation: Cheryl Blackman with Shelley Falconer

n mid-December 2020, Mayor John Tory launched the Awakenings program – a virtual series of art projects by Black, Indigenous and artists of colour. Awakenings is a new program that will feature art projects that explore untold stories, awaken a new perspective and invite the public to join the conversation. The series, supported by a commitment of more than $1.2 million in cultural and economic investments, is part of the City of Toronto’s efforts to address anti-Black racism and will be released over the next couple of years.

Toronto History Museums recognized the need to reassess the way in which they develop, deliver and evaluate their programming. In accordance with the Truth and Reconciliation Commissions Calls to Action in the Museum sector, the Toronto History Museums sites are embracing partnerships that embody Indigenous voices, stories and knowledge into programs, collections management and sites. The Awakenings program begins to address the lack of representation in the stories of Toronto’s history. More than 80 percent of creative people involved in Awakenings art projects are from the Black, Indigenous and people of colour communities.

Cheryl Blackman, the City’s Director of Museum and Heritage Services, will speak about this initiative, followed by conversation with Shelley Falconer, President and CEO of the Art Gallery of Hamilton.

Feb 11 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://thepowerplant.org/ProgramsEvents/Programs.aspx