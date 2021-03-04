NOW MagazineAll EventsIn Conversation: Danah Abdulla and Maya Mahgoub-Desai

Design TO presents the professors at University of the Arts London and OCAD University, and designers/researchers working from London and Toronto, respectively. Danah and Maya will be drawing from their broad experiences in academia and creative practice to discuss how to embed equity in the design process, inclusive design education, and navigating decolonization in design from their unique perspectives as people of colour in leadership positions. March 19 at noon-1 pm. Free. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-conversation-danah-abdulla-and-maya-mahgoub-desai-registration-142895154253

 

2021-03-19 @ 12:00 PM
2021-03-19 @ 01:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Seminar, Talk or Panel
 

Art

