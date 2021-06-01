In Conversation: Desmond Cole & Lee Lawrence

In a compelling conversation, Cole and Lawrence explore the parallels and similarities between the British and Canadian Black experience, and how the trajectories of their lives have led them to fight for justice, peace and change. June 13 at 1 pm ET on Zoom. Free (registration required). festivalofauthors.ca

This event is presented in partnership with the Boswell Book Festival as part of their festival program. The conversation will be chaired by Roland Gulliver, Director of the Toronto International Festival of Authors.