DesignTO conversation with the fashion designers. Nabil and Philip will be drawing from their experiences in academia and creative practice to discuss their approaches to fashion design and craft, how disruption and experimentation generate creative potential and inform their teaching methodologies, applying philosophical concepts to design, and the effects of the pandemic on their practices. April 13 at noon. Free w/ RSVP. https://designto.org/blog/in-conversation-nabil-el-nayal-and-philip-sparks