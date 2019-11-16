In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera

Artist talk, 7-9 pm Nov 15. Free. Room 109.

Naeem Mohaiemen researches former utopias and incomplete decolonizations through essays, films, and installations. He explores misrecognition within global solidarity, in order to imagine a future international left as an alternative to current dead-end silos of race and religion. His work was shortlisted for the 2018 Turner Prize. Four chapters are being exhibited at The Power Plant until May 2020. This talk will include a conversation with OCAD alumni and transdisciplinary artist, Jaret Vadera

thepowerplant.org