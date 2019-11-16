In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera

to Google Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00

OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1

Artist talk, 7-9 pm Nov 15. Free. Room 109.

Naeem Mohaiemen researches former utopias and incomplete decolonizations through essays, films, and installations. He explores misrecognition within global solidarity, in order to imagine a future international left as an alternative to current dead-end silos of race and religion. His work was shortlisted for the 2018 Turner Prize. Four chapters are being exhibited at The Power Plant until May 2020. This talk will include a conversation with OCAD alumni and transdisciplinary artist, Jaret Vadera

thepowerplant.org

Info

OCAD University 100 McCaul, Toronto, Ontario M5T 1W1 View Map
Free
Art
416-973-4949
to Google Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - In Conversation: Naeem Mohaiemen with Jaret Vadera - 2019-11-16 14:00:00