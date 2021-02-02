In Conversation: Nathan Eugene

The Power Plant presents Nathan Eugene Carson’s first solo exhibition. The exhibition includes several interrelated series of paintings and mixed media works on paper. Known for figurative explorations of hybrid creatures, animals and human figures – both fictional and historical – Carson’s subjects emerge from richly-pigmented surfaces, and shed light on narratives that weave together themes of Black identity and history, personal memories, and charged symbolism. In the Negro series (2015), one of the artist’s most extensive bodies of work to date, Carson draws on his experiences growing up as a racialized youth in a white-dominated world. The Shine On series (2016), a point of departure from previous works, features abstract portraits on otherwise blank pages, occupying spaces that are imagined or conjured from memory. The exhibition also presents a new series, which consists of brightly–coloured works heavily layered with paint and collage elements.In this conversation, Carson engages with Joséphine Denis. Feb 4 at 7 pm. Free. Register https://thepowerplant.org/ProgramsEvents/Programs.aspx

Available until Feb 28.