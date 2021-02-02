In Conversation: Roni Horn with Benjamin Moser

The Power Plant and the Toronto International Festival of Authors co-present this conversation between Roni Horn and American writer Benjamin Moser. American visual artist Roni Horn lives and works in New York and Reykjavik. She first visited Iceland in 1975 at age 19, and in 1984 Horn first incorporated words into her visual art. This merging resulted in the publication of Bluff Life (1990), the first in a series of 10 books titled To Place, which focus on Iceland and Horn’s relationship to it. March 20 at 1 pm. Free. Register http://thepowerplant.org