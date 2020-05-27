In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza

Google Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

Join Beatrice Leanza, executive director of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon, for a thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Sara Diamond, president & vice-chancellor, OCAD University. May 27 at noon ET. Free.

Leanza will discuss the changing role of the museum as an evolving space of intersectionalities in her talk, An Open Forum – A Stage –A School: Prototyping the Future Museum. MAAT is known as a modern cross-cultural hub that combines a space for debate, discovery, critical thinking. 

www.ocadu.ca/event/conversation-beatrice-leanza

Info

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario
Free
Art
Google Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza - 2020-05-27 12:00:00