In Conversation With Beatrice Leanza

Join Beatrice Leanza, executive director of the Museum of Art, Architecture and Technology in Lisbon, for a thought-provoking conversation with Dr. Sara Diamond, president & vice-chancellor, OCAD University. May 27 at noon ET. Free.

Leanza will discuss the changing role of the museum as an evolving space of intersectionalities in her talk, An Open Forum – A Stage –A School: Prototyping the Future Museum. MAAT is known as a modern cross-cultural hub that combines a space for debate, discovery, critical thinking.

www.ocadu.ca/event/ conversation-beatrice-leanza