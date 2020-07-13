In Conversation with Colson Whitehead

NOW MagazineAll EventsIn Conversation with Colson Whitehead

Hot Docs presents a livestream event with the author discussing his latest book, The Nickel Boys. July 15 at 7 pm ET. $10. 50% of proceeds will be donated to The Black Legal Action Centre of Ontario. Buy tickets.

 

Date And Time

2020-07-15 @ 07:00 PM
 

Location

see website, Anywhere
 

Venue

Online Event
 

Event Category

Books
 
 
 

