Storytelling can take many forms, and music is no exception. Whether it’s a full composition or just one note, music has the power to move and challenge listeners to see (and hear) the world in a different light.

We invite you to join us for this intimate conversation between Elder Duke Redbird and renowned music composer Andrew Balfour, which will be moderated by Kerry Potts.

This conversation will explore the career of Andrew Balfour and his use of music to tell Indigenous stories, the power of music as an art form, and the importance of music and art education. Sep 22, 7-8:30 pm. Free. Pre-register https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/in-conversation-with-duke-redbird-and-andrew-balfour-tickets-166167321933

This conversation is part of the Wigwam Chi-Chemung Indigenous Interpretive Learning Centre and Floating Art Installation in partnership with Elder Duke Redbird.

http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/in-conversation-with-duke-redbird-and-andrew-balflour/