In Conversation with Duke Redbird and David Crombie

Myseum of Toronto presents an online conversation between Elder Duke Redbird and former Mayor David Crombie that reflects on Toronto’s history and Indigenous/Settler relations.

October 15 from 1-2:30 pm ET. Free.

Register online: http://www.myseumoftoronto.com/programming/in-conversation-with-duke-redbird-and-david-crombie/

NOTE: We will email you the webinar link 24-48 hours prior to the date. Should you have any trouble registering/accessing registration, contact us at info@myseumoftoronto.com.

 

2020-10-15 @ 01:00 PM to
2020-10-15 @ 02:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

