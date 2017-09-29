In Conversation With Emily Haines

EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation, & Technology 21 Don Roadway, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P2

Emily Haines of Metric and Emily Haines and The Soft Skeleton joins Nell Merlino – a trailblazer in gender equality, who launched Take Our Daughters to Work Day in 1993 and Count Me In for Women’s Economic Independence in 1999 – to talk about how we can create a better future for women and girls. 8:30 pm. $15.

EDIT: Expo for Design, Innovation, & Technology 21 Don Roadway, Toronto, Ontario M4M 3P2 View Map
