In Conversation With Sudz Sutherland

Pia Bouman School for Ballet 6 Noble, Toronto, Ontario

ICW is hosting a Q&A with director SUDZ SUTHERLAND. Director/creator of Shoot the Messenger, Frankie Drake, Private Eyes, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, Degrassi, and Haven. Sudz will share how he created his latest TV show, how he became a director and much more. Proceeds go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation.  8 pm. $25. Tickets:  inconversationwithsudz.brownpapertickets.com

Info
Pia Bouman School for Ballet 6 Noble, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events, Film
Benefits
416-857-7430
