In Conversation With Sudz Sutherland

ICW is hosting a Q&A with director SUDZ SUTHERLAND. Director/creator of Shoot the Messenger, Frankie Drake, Private Eyes, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, Degrassi, and Haven. Sudz will share how he created his latest TV show, how he became a director and much more. Proceeds go to the Stephen Lewis Foundation. 8 pm. $25. Tickets: inconversationwithsudz.brownpapertickets.com