In Dialogue

to Google Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00

Art Museum at the U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Group show that looks at new ways of understanding and being Indigenous in contemporary contexts. Sep 6-Oct 7, reception 6-8 pm Sep 6; performance by Peter Morin 11 am-noon Sep 16; panel discussion 4:30-6 pm Sep 16. 

Works by Raven Davis, Raymond Boisjoly, David Garneau, Carola Grahn, Native Art Department International, Nicole Kelly Westman and others. See website for details.

Info
Art Museum at the U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - In Dialogue - 2017-09-06 00:00:00