In Dialogue

Group show that looks at new ways of understanding and being Indigenous in contemporary contexts. Sep 6-Oct 7, reception 6-8 pm Sep 6; performance by Peter Morin 11 am-noon Sep 16; panel discussion 4:30-6 pm Sep 16.

Works by Raven Davis, Raymond Boisjoly, David Garneau, Carola Grahn, Native Art Department International, Nicole Kelly Westman and others. See website for details.