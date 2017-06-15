In Her Voice Festival

to Google Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1

Presentations and talks with authors Patricia Lockwood, Durga Chew-Bose, Scaachi Koul, SK Ali, Alexandra Marzano-Lesnevich, Cherie Dimaline and others at this event to showcase voices, identities and perspectives in female authorship within a range of genres and forms. Jun 15-17, Thu-Fri 7 pm, Sat noon, 2 and 4 pm. $20. See website for details and to buy tickets.

Info

Streetcar Crowsnest 345 Carlaw, Toronto, Ontario M4M 2T1 View Map

Books
Festivals

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - In Her Voice Festival - 2017-06-15 00:00:00

Best Restaurants
and Bar Guides

NOW Readers’ Choice 2017 nominations are open!

This week in Print