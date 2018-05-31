In Her Voice Festival
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
Platform to showcase excellence in female authorship, with authors Najwa Zebian, Leslie Jamison and a roundtable discussion with editors and contributors of Keetshnak/Our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Sisters, a collection of stories of resilience, resistance and activism.
May 31-Jun 2 at 6:30 pm. $10-$12.50. benmcnallybooks.com/inhervoice
Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4
