In Her Voice Festival

Centre for Social Innovation Annex 720 Bathurst, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2R4

Platform to showcase excellence in female authorship, with authors Najwa Zebian, Leslie Jamison and a roundtable discussion with editors and contributors of Keetshnak/Our Missing and Murdered Indigenous Sisters, a collection of stories of resilience, resistance and activism. 

May 31-Jun 2 at 6:30 pm. $10-$12.50. benmcnallybooks.com/inhervoice

