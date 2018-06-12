In Jesus' Name: Shattering The Silence Of Anne's Residential School
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8
This all-Indigenous English and Cree-English collaborative documentary film breaks long-held silences imposed upon Indigenous children who were interned at the notoriously violent St. Anne’s Residential School in Fort Albany First Nation, Ontario. There will be a Q and A with director Sue Enberg and St. Anne’s Residential School survivor Louis Knapaysweet.
June 12, 6:30-8 pm. Beeton Hall.
Info
Toronto Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map
Free
Film