Memorial concert for the singer and musician with Ken Whiteley, Dave Barrett, Victor Bateman, Jackson Delta, Bill Garrett & Sue Lothrop, Eve Goldberg, Hotcha!, Big Rude Jake, Magoo, Doc McLean, Tony Quarrington & Zoey Adams, Mr Rick, Margaret Stowe, Anne Tenner, Brent Titcomb, David Wall & Rebecca Campbell and others. 7:30 pm. No cover, suggested donation $20 to cover room rental.