In & Out of Saskatchewan and Common Place: Common-Place

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3

Both shows run Jun 5-Jul 27, opening Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 6-8 pm. Free.

In Common Place: Common-Place the gallery becomes a site of the common place for this exhibition—a laboratory of possibility where people and artwork are engaged in a constant exchange.

In & Out of Saskatchewan is an exhibition about Saskatchewan in Toronto, exploring artists’ works to illuminate the conditions by which art from ‘peripheral’ places is legitimized by travelling to and from ‘centres.’

Location: Meet at the University of Toronto Art Centre

Art Museum at U of T 7 Hart House, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3H3
Free
