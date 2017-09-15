In Search of Lines
Riverdale Hub 1326 Gerrard E, Toronto, Ontario M4L 1Z1
This project is meant to map out the different parts of the journey Syrian newcomers have undertaken which finally lead them to Toronto. Through film, photography, sculpture & painting, we attempt to illustrate the diverse experiences of 6 individuals as they venture through familiar and unfamiliar places. Sep 15, 6:30 pm. Free. Reserve tinyurl.com/y8mukp6x
