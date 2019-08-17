In The Folds of Peace: One Crane at a Time
Fold origami cranes for peace and help American artist Rick Allred achieve his goal of bringing 1,000,000 paper cranes to the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. 1 pm. Free.
Allred started this project in 2017 after reading about a 12-year-old Japanese girl named Sadako Sasaki who died in the wake of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima. Before her death she started folding paper cranes for healing and the act became a symbol of peace.
