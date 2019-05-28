In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon
Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6
Group show, May 11-Sep 28. Free.
Hosted by the Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre at Humber College's Lakeshore campus in partnership with the Friends of Sam Smith Park, Citizens Concerned with the Future of the Etobicoke Waterfront, the Humber Arboretum, and the Toronto Ornithological Club.
