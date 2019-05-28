In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon

to Google Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00

Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6

Group show, May 11-Sep 28. Free. 

Hosted by the Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre at Humber College's Lakeshore campus in partnership with the Friends of Sam Smith Park, Citizens Concerned with the Future of the Etobicoke Waterfront, the Humber Arboretum, and the Toronto Ornithological Club.

Info

Lakeshore Grounds Interpretive Centre 2 Colonel Samuel Smith Park, Toronto, Ontario M8V 4B6 View Map
Art
to Google Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00 iCalendar - In The Wake Of The Passenger Pigeon - 2019-05-28 00:00:00