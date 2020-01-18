IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N

Google Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00

Grace Toronto Church 383 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2C7

This recital presents pieces that were written after an interruption in a composer's life. Whether internal or external, momentous or occasional, each work is shaped by its restart. Alicia Bennett, clarinet • Sung Chung, baritone • Suna Chung, piano.

January 18 at 4 pm. Pwyc donation at the door (cash only), $10 suggested donation.

newyorkpoetryandsong.org

Info

Grace Toronto Church 383 Jarvis, Toronto, Ontario M5B 2C7 View Map
Partner
Music
Jazz/Classical/Experimental
Google Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00 iCalendar - IN-TUH-RUHP-SHUH N - 2020-01-18 16:00:00