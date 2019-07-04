Groups show curated by Danielle Printup. Featuring works by: Scott Benesiinaabandan, Hannah Claus, Tanya Lukin Linklater, Meryl McMaster and Greg Staats. Jul 4-Sep 22, reception 6 pm Jul 11.

Need a ride? Get on the FREE shuttle bus from Artscape Youngplace (180 Shaw) departing at 6 pm. Bus leaves the AGM at 8:30 pm for return trip to Toronto.