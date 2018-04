by Massimo Pagliaroli (The Theatre Circuit). Three-part stage sitcom that looks at family, relationships and identity. Previews May 9, opens May 10 and runs to May 19, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $20-$30, preview $15. In the BackSpace.

416-504-7529 // www.artsboxoffice.ca