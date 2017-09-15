Included Summit
Malvern Family Resource Centre 90 Littles, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5E2
INCLUDED: Connecting Diverse Women with Disabilities in North-East Scarborough will be wrapping up the project with a knowledge-sharing celebration event. Hear from participants and volunteers, learn about our research, findings, and service listing; see artwork from the project; and learn tips to better advocate for accessibility in the community. Noon-4 pm. Free.
Info
Malvern Family Resource Centre 90 Littles, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5E2 View Map
Free
Community Events