Included Summit

to Google Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00

Malvern Family Resource Centre 90 Littles, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5E2

INCLUDED: Connecting Diverse Women with Disabilities in North-East Scarborough will be wrapping up the project with a knowledge-sharing celebration event. Hear from participants and volunteers, learn about our research, findings, and service listing; see artwork from the project; and learn tips to better advocate for accessibility in the community. Noon-4 pm. Free.

Info
Malvern Family Resource Centre 90 Littles, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5E2 View Map
Free
Community Events
416-284-4184
to Google Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00 iCalendar - Included Summit - 2017-09-15 12:00:00