Mirvish presents the long-anticipated Toronto premiere of Studio 180 Theatre’s production of INDECENT by Paula Vogel, directed by Joel Greenberg.

In 1923, after highly celebrated and groundbreaking productions in Europe, Sholem Asch’s drama God of Vengeance finally opens on Broadway. What European audiences had found brilliant, dazzling and moving, Broadway audiences respond with shock and disgust. The entire cast is arrested and charged with obscenity. Suddenly this evocative work of Jewish culture that explores religious hypocrisy among other social issues, is a cause célèbre.

In 2015, inspired by the controversy of God of Vengeance on Broadway, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel debuts a play about this explosive moment in theatre history.

October 14-November 6. $50-$99. CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge. mirivish.com